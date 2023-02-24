ICMR signs agreement with Norway based NGO for vaccine research

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday came into agreement with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a non-profit organization based in Oslo, Norway for cooperation on vaccine research, development and innovation and to cure emerging and reemerging infectious diseases.

“A letter of Intent was signed between secretary Department of Health Research (DHR), DG ICMR and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Norway for Cooperation on vaccine research, development and innovation," stated ICMR in a tweet.

“Both the organization has agreed to work on developing new vaccines for diseases with outbreak and pandemic potential. The existing clinical trial and laboratory will be strengthened up through this partnership," it said.

The collaboration will also facilitate capacity strengthening for clinical trials, epidemiology, diagnostic standards and assays, putting in place protocols for implementing/testing new vaccines during an outbreak, disease prioritization exercise, strategic discussion to strengthen the research agenda through scientific conferences and other related activities.