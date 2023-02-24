ICMR signs agreement with Norway based NGO for vaccine research
- The collaboration will also facilitate capacity strengthening for clinical trials, epidemiology, diagnostic standards and assays, putting in place protocols for implementing/testing new vaccines during an outbreak
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday came into agreement with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a non-profit organization based in Oslo, Norway for cooperation on vaccine research, development and innovation and to cure emerging and reemerging infectious diseases.
