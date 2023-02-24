Home / News / India /  ICMR signs agreement with Norway based NGO for vaccine research
Back

ICMR signs agreement with Norway based NGO for vaccine research

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2023, 06:36 PM IST Priyanka Sharma
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) came into agreement with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Photo: ANI)Premium
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) came into agreement with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Photo: ANI)

  • The collaboration will also facilitate capacity strengthening for clinical trials, epidemiology, diagnostic standards and assays, putting in place protocols for implementing/testing new vaccines during an outbreak

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday came into agreement with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a non-profit organization based in Oslo, Norway for cooperation on vaccine research, development and innovation and to cure emerging and reemerging infectious diseases.

“A letter of Intent was signed between secretary Department of Health Research (DHR), DG ICMR and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Norway for Cooperation on vaccine research, development and innovation," stated ICMR in a tweet.

“Both the organization has agreed to work on developing new vaccines for diseases with outbreak and pandemic potential. The existing clinical trial and laboratory will be strengthened up through this partnership," it said.

The collaboration will also facilitate capacity strengthening for clinical trials, epidemiology, diagnostic standards and assays, putting in place protocols for implementing/testing new vaccines during an outbreak, disease prioritization exercise, strategic discussion to strengthen the research agenda through scientific conferences and other related activities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x