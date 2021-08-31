ICMR starts recruiting participants for WHO Solidarity PLUS trial

“The ICMR has also sought maximum of ₹75 Lakh per occurrence and an aggregate insurance of ₹20 crore through interested insurance companies. It has sought clinical trial insurance for professional indemnification for 250 investigators physicians and nurses, compensation for ‘Trial related injuries’ for study participants as per New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, and medical management for adverse events related to study drugs and not natural disease progression," said a spokesperson of ICMR. The duration of the study will be 1.5 years (10-12 months of study and post study wrap up).