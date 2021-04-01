ICMR study finds Covid-19 reinfection in 4.5% cases

“The findings may be a concern because the data was for only for 8 months 22nd January to 7th October 2020. This may be much higher or may be little lesser in the current scenario where we are seeing increasing fresh cases. That’s why it is very important to adopt protective behaviour even after infection or vaccination," said Dr Samiran Panda, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, ICMR, one of the authors of the study. “The reinfection cases were earlier confirmed by only genome sequencing for which we need specific infrastructure which may not be available everywhere. With the new definition we can easily tab reinfection cases in India," he said.

