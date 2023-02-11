The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday recommended hospitals to test 5% of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs) in outpatient departments for possible coronavirus infection.

So far, such covid tests were not mandatory. While India is reporting low numbers, the amendment in testing protocol aims to keep a close watch on covid cases in the country.

The advisory is for early detection of symptomatic cases for quick isolation and care, early detection of infections in people above 60, and individuals with co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension for quick care, and to detect and limit the spread of any new variant of concern (VoC).

India on Friday reported 114 new coronavirus infections, with active cases at 1,797 cases. The total reported cases since the pandemic in 2020 stand at 44.7 million and the death toll at 530,750.

However, there is no increase in disease severity or hospitalization.

“As per the revised surveillance strategy, all SARI cases and 5% of Acute respiratory infections (ARI)/influenza like illness (ILI) have to be tested for covid-19 infection in from OPDs in hospital settings," the ICMR advisory said.

“This is only for surveillance purpose as per the strategy of National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC)," an ICMR scientist said.