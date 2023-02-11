ICMR suggests hospitals test 5% of flu-like cases for covid
- The advisory is for early detection of symptomatic cases for quick isolation and care, early detection of infections in people above 60, and individuals with co-morbidities like diabetes
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday recommended hospitals to test 5% of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs) in outpatient departments for possible coronavirus infection.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×