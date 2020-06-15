NEW DELHI : The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday recommended using rapid antigen test kits for diagnosis of Covid-19 in hotspots and healthcare settings in combination with the RT-PCR test. The apex biomedical research body said that recommendation is in view of its high specificity while relatively low sensitivity.

Standard Q covid-19 Ag rapid antigen detection test has a very high specificity i.e. ability to detect true negatives. Specificity ranged from 99.3 to 100% at the two sites. “Sensitivity of the test (i.e. ability to detect true positives) ranged from 50.6% to 84% in two independent evaluations, depending upon the viral load of the patient. Higher viral load correlated with higher sensitivity," the ICMFR said.

The Standard Q covid-19 Ag detection kit is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay for qualitative detection of specific antigens to SARS-CoV-2. has been developed by SD Biosensor, a South Korea based company, having its manufacturing unit in Manesar, Gurugram, India. The test can be interpreted as positive or negative after 15 minutes of putting the sample into the well by appearance of test and control lines, which can be read with a naked eye, requiring no specialized equipment. Maximum duration for interpreting a positive or negative test is 30 minutes, the ICMR said in a statement.

The ICMR in its advisory further said that the suspected individuals who test negative for covid-19 by rapid antigen test should be definitely tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test.

The ICMR has said that the in containment zones or hotspots, all symptomatic Influenza Like Illness (ILI), asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts with co-morbidities such as lung disease, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, diabetes, neurological disorders, blood disorders of a confirmed case to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact.

The ICMR further said that in healthcare settings, all symptomatic ILI patients presenting in a healthcare setting and are suspected of having covid-19 infection, asymptomatic patients who are hospitalized or seeking hospitalization, in the high risk groups such as patients undergoing chemotherapy, immunosuppressed patients including those who are HIV positive, patients diagnosed with malignant disease; transplant patients, elderly patients (>65 yrs of age) with co-morbidities as mentioned in the containment zones can be tested.

India on Monday recorded 11302 cases taking the total tally to 333326. As the disease is evolving public health experts have said that without a drug or vaccine, precautions are the only solution.

“We can protect susceptible population by giving a vaccine – which we do not have, or decrease infectiousness of a person by medications – which also we do not have. Since vaccine is not yet anywhere around, the only way open to us is prevention: using masks, keeping physical distance, washing hands often. As numbers of cases increase it would be very resource intensive to do contact tracing and quarantine. The aim should be mitigation – treatment of all which need hospitalization," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

During the last 24 hrs, 7419 covid-19 patients were cured of the highly infectious disease. A total of 1,69,797 patients, so far, have been cured of covid-19 taking the recovery rate to 51.08%, which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease, the government said. Currently, 1,53,106 active cases are under medical supervision.

ICMR‘s testing capacity for detecting the novel Coronavirus in infected persons is continuously being ramped up. The number of government labs has been increased to 653 and private labs has been increased to 248 (a total of 901). There is a total of 534 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs (public 347 and Private 187), 296 TrueNat based testing labs (public 281 and Private15) and CBNAAT based testing labs are 71 in number with 25 public and 46 Private. The government said that in the last 24 hours, 1,15,519 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 57,74,133.

