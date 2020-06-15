ICMR suggests rapid antigen test kits for diagnosis of Covid-19 in hotspots

“We can protect susceptible population by giving a vaccine – which we do not have, or decrease infectiousness of a person by medications – which also we do not have. Since vaccine is not yet anywhere around, the only way open to us is prevention: using masks, keeping physical distance, washing hands often. As numbers of cases increase it would be very resource intensive to do contact tracing and quarantine. The aim should be mitigation – treatment of all which need hospitalization," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).