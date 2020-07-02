ICMR tests over 90 lakh samples for Covid-19 till 1 July

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested over 90 lakh Covid-19 samples in various laboratories across the country till 1 July. 2,29,588 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. "The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173 of which 2,29,588 samples were tested yesterday," the ICMR said.

In an effort to ramp up testing capacity, the ICMR has approved a total of 1,000 COVID-19 testing labs in both public (730) and private sector (270). This includes RT-PCR labs (557); TrueNat Labs (363) and CBNAAT Labs (80).

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally breached the 6 lakh mark today with 19,148 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry early morning today.

The total cases now stand at 6,04,641. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with a total of 1,80,298 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 94,049 cases. Delhi has so far recorded 89,802 coronavirus cases.

Topics Coronavirus