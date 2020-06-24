ICMR to provide 15,000 antigen-based kits to Noida for covid testing

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh’s one of the worst affected districts by novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), will be provided 15,000 antigen-based testing kits by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). ICMR will also train the health workers of the district.

Suhas L.Y., district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, said: "As per the instructions of the Centre and the UP government, we will start the antigen-based COVID-19 testing in Gautam Buddh Nagar along with other regions of the NCR. The ICMR officials will train the health department officials and lab technicians of Meerut division on June 24 in Noida."

These testing kits will help in tracking and containment of infections, and reduction of mortality rate.

Over 1,550 positive cases, including 19 deaths, have been recorded so far in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"We are getting 15,000 test kits from the ICMR. Health teams shall identify high-risk groups, patients who have influenza-like illness (ILI), comorbidities, etc. Also, a special testing drive shall be held in containment zones. Dedicated teams shall be formed for antigen-based testing," Suhas said.

"This shall help in early tracking, containment and reduction of mortality rate," he added.

The rapid antigen-based test allow patients to be diagnosed much faster and at a lower cost and without laboratory examination.

