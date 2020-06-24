ICMR to provide 15,000 antigen-based kits to Noida for covid testing

Suhas L.Y., district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, said: "As per the instructions of the Centre and the UP government, we will start the antigen-based COVID-19 testing in Gautam Buddh Nagar along with other regions of the NCR. The ICMR officials will train the health department officials and lab technicians of Meerut division on June 24 in Noida."