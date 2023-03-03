Home / News / India /  ICMR to set up new cell to support research
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is developing a research policy and governance cell, which will be responsible for designing and implementing policies and strategies to support research activity. It will work under the direct control of director general, ICMR Dr Rajiv Bhal.

The cell will ensure that research activities within the organization are well-coordinated, efficient and effective and that they align with the ICMR’s goals and objectives. The department will be headed by Dr Harpreet Sandhu, a senior scientist at the ICMR.

“The primary role of the RPGC is to facilitate and coordinate research activities within the organization and to ensure that the research conducted aligns with the organization’s goals and objectives," said ICMR.

“The new department will develop policies and strategies that govern how research is conducted within the organization. These polices may cover areas such as funding, collaborations, ethics and intellectual property," said an official.

In addition to this, the cell would do monitoring and evaluating research activities to ensure that research is being conducted in accordance with ICMR’s policies and priorities and resources are being used effectively, the official added.

Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
