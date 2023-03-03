ICMR to set up new cell to support research1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:42 PM IST
The cell will ensure that research activities within the organization are well-coordinated, efficient and effective and that they align with the ICMR’s goals and objectives.
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is developing a research policy and governance cell, which will be responsible for designing and implementing policies and strategies to support research activity. It will work under the direct control of director general, ICMR Dr Rajiv Bhal.
