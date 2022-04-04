ICMR-NARI frames new-age guidelines

“We need to know what the size of such key populations groups is and who is using these virtual spaces besides other nuances. However, we do not have as much information and clarity as we have regarding individuals operating through physical spaces. What is the type of vulnerability they have because they are operating through virtual spaces? We have to do mapping and size estimation and then establish outreach. That is why these guidelines are very important. They will come out very soon in the public domain. The importance of these guidelines is responding to the new age shift,“ Panda said.