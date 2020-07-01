Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal to give festivities a miss this year

MUMBAI: This year, Mumbaikars will not be able to pay obeisance to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati for the first time in 93 years.

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold any festivities this year owing to the covoid-19 pandemic.

As part of the Arogya Utsav, the mandal will set up a blood and plasma donation camp.

"Yes we have decided to cancel the celebrations this year. Instead, we will be organising a blood donation and plasma donation camp for the 11 days," said Sudhir Salvi, member of the Lalbaugcha Raja organising committee .

Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most popular and most visited Ganesh idols in the city. Every year, thousands of devotees from across Maharashtra and the country pay obeisance to Lalbaugcha Raja.

The decision comes after Maharahstra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to Ganesh mandals to limit the height of the idols to four feet and keep the celebrations simple while following the social distancing norms.

"Considering the emergence of corona without celebrating the Ganesha festival of the King of Lalbaug in the year 2020, this year the King of Lalbaug is going to celebrate 'Arogya Utsav' for the devotees," the Mandal said in a tweet.

Another prominent Ganesh mandal, the GSB Mandal of Wadala too will postpone the festivities this year.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via