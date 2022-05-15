ICRA assigns AAA Stable rating to the largest road InvIT in India

“The rating of CHT also considers the InvIT’s robust financial risk profile with a projected average DSCR of 2.5 times as per ICRA’s base case for tranche 1. Further, the average DSCR for the ICRA’s consolidated base case of tranche 1 and 2 is also robust at 2.4 times, despite the fact that the tranche 2 assets are dominated by NHAI - HAM road projects. The rating takes comfort from the strong track record of Cube Highways Group in managing and operating road assets in addition to the structural features, including maintenance of a three-month debt service reserve throughout the loan tenure and provision for cash trap in case the DSCR falls below 1.25 times, as per quarterly testing at the consolidated level," Burla added.