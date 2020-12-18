ICRA assigns 'stable' rating to GMPL, first rating in Indian EV Bus segment

The first step has been identified as electrification of public transportation and commercial segments, with key focus being on the bus fleet in the country. Accordingly, FAME II aims to generate demand by way of supporting 7,000 Electric Buses (e-bus). In addition to the demand incentives under FAME II, demand generation is also targeted through subsidised electricity tariffs, exemptions or reductions on road tax, registration tax in order to reduce the capital investment associated with EVs. As part of these programs, SRTUs are being supported to gradually adopt e-buses into their fleet, with an order pipeline of more than 5,000 e-buses announced across the country.