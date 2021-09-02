ICRA revises outlook on steel sector from 'stable' to 'positive'

Given the strong earnings growth and capital expenditure (capex) curtailments following the pandemic-related uncertainty, steelmakers started to aggressively de-leverage since the second quarter of FY2021. This trend is reflected by the industry's consolidated debt levels declining to ₹2 lakh crore in July-end 2021, from ₹2.6 lakh crore in July-end 2020, registering a sharp decline of over 21 per cent.

