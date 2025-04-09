Icrier flags vitamin D crisis, urges pricing reform and R&D push to cut healthcare burden

New Delhi: The Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier) has called for sweeping policy changes to improve access and affordability of Vitamin D supplements and testing.

An Icrier report released on Tuesday also recommended slashing the import duty on Vitamin D supplements and testing kits from 10% to 5%, which it said would help cut consumer costs and encourage early detection. It pushed for targeted subsidies to promote domestic research and development of affordable testing solutions and reformulated products.

To improve affordability, the report recommended that the GST on Vitamin D supplements be reduced. It also urged the government to regulate the prices of both plant- and animal-based formulations of Vitamin D.

“Currently, only animal-based source Vit D formulations are under the purview of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), creating a cost disparity in a country where an estimated one in five individuals suffers from Vitamin D deficiency. Icrier is emphasizing that price regulation across all formulations is essential to ensure equitable access,” Arpita Mukherjee, Professor, Icrier said. It is recommending the government bring in D2 (plant based formulation) under essential drugs as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Mukherjee said that vitamin D deficiency should be part of government programmes addressing micronutrient deficiencies.

“India has enough manufacturing capacity to address Vit D deficiency and our country is well placed to address it through a targeted workplan,” she added.

Likely significant strain From an economic standpoint, Icrier warned that the long-term health consequences of widespread Vitamin D deficiency—ranging from bone disorders to weakened immunity—could significantly strain India’s public health infrastructure and productivity.

To strengthen diagnostic capacity, the think tank also called for uniform testing protocols in both public and private healthcare institutions, addressing existing inconsistencies in test quality and access.

While government hospitals provide subsidized Vitamin D tests at ₹200 to ₹500, private diagnostic laboratories charge significantly higher fees, often exceeding ₹1,500. Advertisement

ICRIER’s recommendations come at a time when India’s healthcare spending remains under pressure, and preventive strategies like nutritional interventions are seen as cost-effective tools to mitigate long-term economic loss.

Vitamin D is essential for bone health, and its deficiency is linked to severe skeletal disorders such as rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.

“Inadequate levels can also lead to muscle weakness, fatigue, and depression. Beyond bone health, Vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and cancers such as breast and prostate cancer," Dr Aashish Chaudhry, a senior orthopedic surgeon and Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare.