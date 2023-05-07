ICSE Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th result to be out soon. Direct link here1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:26 AM IST
Students who appeared for the ICSE board exams 2023 can check their results by visiting the official website of the board- www.cisce.org.
ICSE board exams 2023 results for class 10 and 12th is expected to be announced soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) yet.
