ICSE board results 2023: Results to be announced soon. Check timing, direct link here1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 03:18 PM IST
- The students who appeared for the ICSE board exams 2023 can check their results by visiting the official website or direct link given below
ICSE board exams 2023 results for class 10 and 12th is expected to be announced in the first week of May. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) which conducted the examination during February-March this year is currently processing the answer sheets and is expected to announce the results soon.
