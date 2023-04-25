ICSE board exams 2023 results for class 10 and 12th is expected to be announced in the first week of May. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) which conducted the examination during February-March this year is currently processing the answer sheets and is expected to announce the results soon .

The exams for the ICSE board exams 2023 were conducted from 27 February to 25 March for class 10th and 13 February to 31 March for class 12th. The students who appeared for the ICSE board exams 2023 can check their results by visiting the official website of the board- www.cisce.org.

How to check your ICSE board exams results 2023:

1. Visit the official website of CISCE- www.cisce.org.

2. Go to the results page, and click of ICSE board exams results 2023.

3. Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and enter your login credentials like identification number, date of birth etc.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen and candidates can check their marks in different subjects.

5. The candidates can download the result and may take a print out for future references.

In 2022 ICSE board exams were attended by a total of 2,31,063 students, out of which an impressive 99.98% of the students were successful in passing the examination. It is noteworthy that the pass percentage of female students was higher than that of male students, with 99.98% of girls and 99.97% of boys succeeding in the examination.

For ISC also, the was taken by a total of 96,940 candidates, comprising 50,761 male students and 45,579 female students, out of which both genders were able to successfully pass the examination. It is worth mentioning that 18 students achieved the top rank in the ISC results, having scored an impressive 99.75% mark.