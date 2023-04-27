ICSE class 10, class 12 results to be announced soon. How to download, other details1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 02:14 PM IST
- The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) which conducted the examination during February-March this year is currently processing the answer sheets and is expected to announce the results soon
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) is likely to announce board exams 2023 results for class 10 and 12 next month. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) which conducted the examination during February-March this year is currently processing the answer sheets and is expected to announce the results soon.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×