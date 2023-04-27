Home / News / India /  ICSE class 10, class 12 results to be announced soon. How to download, other details
ICSE class 10, class 12 results to be announced soon. How to download, other details

1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 02:14 PM IST Livemint
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) which conducted the examination during February-March this year is currently processing the answer sheets and is expected to announce the results soon (HT)Premium
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) is likely to announce board exams 2023 results for class 10 and 12  next month. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) which conducted the examination during February-March this year is currently processing the answer sheets and is expected to announce the results soon.

ICSE Class 10th result 2023: How to check

Visit the official results CISCE website at results.cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the result link for ICSE Class X.

Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and take print out for future reference.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 99.97%. Girls had done better than boys with pass percentage of 99.98 percent and boys pass percentage is 99.97 percent. 

