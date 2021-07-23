The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) 2021 examinations will be announced on Saturday, July 24 at 3 pm.

The results of the ICSE and ISC will be made available on the website of the council (cisce.org) and through SMS. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said the tabulation registers will be made available for schools through the careers portal.

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council using the principal's login id and password, CISCE said.

How to access ICSE, ISC Class 10, and Class 12 board 2021 results on the CAREERS portal:

Step 1: Log in to the careers portal

Step 2: Click on the Examination System

Step 3: On the 'Menu bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE Year 2021 examination results or on ISC for accessing the ISC year 2021 examination results

Step 4: From the ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'

Step 5: Click on 'Result Tabulation' to view the school's result tabulation

Step 6: Click on the 'Comparison table' to vie the same

Students can also access their results by visiting the council's website

Step 1: On the homepage of the council's website, click on the link 'Result 2021'

Step 2: For accessing the ICSE/ISC 2021 board result, students need to select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option

Step 3: For accessing the ICSE, Class 10 examination results, the candidate needs to enter his/her unique id, index no. and captcha

Step 4: the instruction to view or print the results are provided on the results web page

ICSE, ISC Class 10 and Class 12 results: How to check via SMS?

For receiving the ICSE 2021 exam results 2021 through SMS, a candidate needs to type his/her unique id in the 'new message' box.

For example: ICSE xxxxxxxx (7-digit unique id)

And, send the message to 09248082883

The result will be displayed in the following format:

ICSE RESULT 2021

<<Unique id>> <<index number>> ENG-xx, HIN-xx, HCG-xx, MAT-xx, SCI-xx, CTA-xx, SUPW-X, PCA. CISCE

ISC RESULTS 2021

<<Unique id>> <<index number>> ENG-xx, HIN-xx, HCG-xx, MAT-xx, SCI-xx, CTA-xx, SUPW-X, PCA. CISCE

For receiving the ISC year 2021 exam results via SMS, the candidates need to type a unique id and send it to 09248082883.

If a student remains unsatisfied with the marks then he/she can write an application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.