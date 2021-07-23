2 min read.Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 02:30 PM ISTLivemint
The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council using the principal's login id and password
The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) 2021 examinations will be announced on Saturday, July 24 at 3 pm.
The results of the ICSE and ISC will be made available on the website of the council (cisce.org) and through SMS. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said the tabulation registers will be made available for schools through the careers portal.