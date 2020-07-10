The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has announced the results of class 10 and class 12 board examinations today. The results are available to the CICSE official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Schools can also check the results by logging in to the CAREERS portal of the council using the principal's login ID and password. Students also have the option to check their results via SMS.

A total of 2,07,902 had appeared for ICSE examinations this year. As many as 88,409 students had sat for ISC examination. The ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and 9 are foreign languages and 2 classical languages.

At least 99.34% students were qualified in ICSE 2020 examinations. The overall pass percentage of ISC result 2020 recorded at 96.84%.

"CICSE board not to publish merit list for class 10, 12 exams this year in view of exceptional circumstances," board secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Also read: ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results out: How assessments are done. Can you sit for re-exam?

The ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 board examinations were disrupted due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. The schools were shut since the last week of March. The CICSE later cancelled the pending examinations that were scheduled to be held between July to July 15. The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the class 10 and class 12 students.

The candidates will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted. The board will also take into account the internal assessment as well as project work.

Here's how students can check their ICSE/ISC 2020 results

1) Visit the official website of council and click on the link 'Results 2020'

2) For accessing the ICSE/ISC 2020 examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the course option

3) For accessing the ICSE or ISC 2020 examination results, the candidate needs to enter his or her unique id, index no and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen

4) The instructions to view results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

The students will also have an option to check the results via SMS.

Here's a step-by-step procedure

1) For receiving the ICSE 2020 examination results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his or her unique ID in the following way ICSE 1234567 (seven digit unique ID)

For getting ISC results, the students need to send their unique ID in the following way: ISC 1234567 (seven digit unique ID)

2) Send the message to 09248082883

Here's a step-by-step procedure for schools to check ICSE/ISC board results

1) Schools can check the results from CAREERS portal of council using the Principal's login ID and password.

2) After logging into the portal, click on the title named 'examination system'

3) On the menu bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE year 2020 examination results or on 'ISC' for accessing the ISC year 2020 examination results.

4) From ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'reports'

5) Click on the result tabulation to view/print the school's result tabulation.

6) You may also click on the comparison table to view/print the results.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via