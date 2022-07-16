ICSE Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow. Details here

ICSE Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow. Details here1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
- The CISCE class 10 exams concluded on 20 May
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)'s Secretary Gerry Arathoon on Saturday declared that the ICSE class 10 results will be announced on 17 July, Sunday.
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)'s Secretary Gerry Arathoon on Saturday declared that the ICSE class 10 results will be announced on 17 July, Sunday.
The CISCE class 10 exams concluded on 20 May and that of class 12 on 13 June.
The CISCE class 10 exams concluded on 20 May and that of class 12 on 13 June.