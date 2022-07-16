Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSE Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow. Details here

ICSE Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow. Details here

ICSE class 10 results to be announced on July 17: Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon.
07:27 PM IST

  • The CISCE class 10 exams concluded on 20 May

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)'s  Secretary Gerry Arathoon on Saturday declared that the ICSE class 10 results will be announced on 17 July, Sunday.

The CISCE class 10 exams concluded on 20 May and that of class 12 on 13 June.

