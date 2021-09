{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released timetable for semester one examination of class 10 and 12.

Exams will begin on 15 November and end on 6 December.

Higher Secondary Timetable

November 15: English Language - English Paper l

November 16: Literature in English - English Paper 2

November 17: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

November 18: History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1, History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 (Thailand)

November 23: Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2, Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 (Thailand)

November 25: Hindi

November 26: (Group III Elective) Arabic, Camatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications

November 29: Physics - Science Paper 1

November 30: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective), (Group II Elective) Sanskrit / French

December 0l: Chemistry - Science Paper 2

December 02: Biology - Science Paper 3

December 03: Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

December 06: Economics, Portuguese (Group II Elective)

Class XII

Semester 1 Timetable

