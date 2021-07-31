The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board on Saturday informed that it had extended the last date for improvement exams to 4th August. Now, students who are not satisfied with the results can register for improvement exams till 4th August.

"The candidates who are not satisfied with the ICSE and ISC result 2021 exam may get themselves registered for improvement examination. Last date for registration extended from 1st August to 4th August 2021," the ICSE Board said.

Today, the CISCE announced results for classes 10 and 12. Both Class 10 girls and boys achieved the same pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. Class 12 results, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.2 per cent.

Like last year, the board said, there will be no merit list this time too in view of the exceptional circumstances in which the results have been prepared.

The board had cancelled the exams for both classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid. The result has been prepared on an alternative assessment policy decided by the board.

CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said that in class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. "In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent, while that of boys is 99.66 per cent," he said. Unlike previous years the option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any.

A total of 2,422 schools had presented candidates for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam which is the class 10 examination, while 1,166 schools had presented candidates for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam which is the class 12 exam.

A total of 2,19,499 candidates, including 54.14 per cent boys and 45.86 per cent girls, appeared for class 10 exams, while 94,011 candidates, including 53.67 per cent boys and 46.33 per cent girls appeared for class 12 exams.

For class 10 exams, there were 59 written subjects of which 22 were Indian languages, 11 foreign languages and one classical language; and for class 12 exams, there were 50 written subjects of which 13 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages.

For evaluating class 12 candidates, the parameters included average marks of papers and subjects scored in class 11 and 12 through the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

