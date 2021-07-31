CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said that in class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. "In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent, while that of boys is 99.66 per cent," he said. Unlike previous years the option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".