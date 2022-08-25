ICSI CS June Result 2022: CS Executive, Professional result out. Details here

ICSI CS June Result 2022: ICSI has declared the results of Company Secretary Professional Executive courses and the results are available on the institute website icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of Company Secretary Professional Executive courses. It is important to note that the results are available on the institute website icsi.edu. According to the result timings, the Company Secretary Professional results were announced at 11 am and Executive results were out at 2 pm, Hindustan Times reported. The ICSI has informed that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme will be uploaded and no physical copies of it will be sent to candidates.
ICSI further noted that for Professional course students, “Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result."
Additionally, in case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received "by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," the ICSI said. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India toppers are Lakshay Chawla, Sonia Boob and A Sreekanth.
Meanwhile, the candidates are advised to keep their registration number/user ID and password ready as these information will be required to check result online. Notably, the next exam for Professional and Executive courses will take place from December 21, 2022, to December 30, 2022.
