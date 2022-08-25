ICSI CS June Result 2022: CS Executive, Professional result out. Details here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of Company Secretary Professional Executive courses. It is important to note that the results are available on the institute website icsi.edu. According to the result timings, the Company Secretary Professional results were announced at 11 am and Executive results were out at 2 pm, Hindustan Times reported. The ICSI has informed that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme will be uploaded and no physical copies of it will be sent to candidates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}