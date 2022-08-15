Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give his 9th Independence day address to the nation and hoist the national flag from the contours of Red Fort as India celebrates its 76th Independence Day.

1) PM Modi will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence(MoS) Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. Mr Kumar will then introduce General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra to the Prime Minister.

2) GoC Delhi Area will then conduct PM Narendra Modi to the saluting base where the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour by combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard.

3) The Guard of Honour contingent will consist of one officer and 20 men each from all three armed forces. Since Indian Air Force is the coordinating service this year Guard of Honour will be commanded by Wing Commander Kunal Khanna.

4) After inspecting the Guard of Honour the Prime Minister will move to the ramparts of Red Fort where he will be greeted by the Defence Minister, MoS Defence and all three Chiefs of Armed Forces

5) The GoC Delhi area will then conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the National Flag where he will be assisted by Squadron Leader Sunita Yadav in hoisting the National Flag

6) The hoisting of the National Flag will be synchronised with the ceremonial 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery and the playing of the National Anthem by the Air Force Band consisting of 20 men conducted by Master Warrant Officer Raghuvir.

7) The National Flag Guard comprising of five officers and 128 men from three forces and the Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute' at the time of hoisting of the National Flag.

8) As soon as the National Flag is hoisted flower petals will be showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters.

9) After the showering of petals, Prime Minister will begin his 9th consecutive address to the nation from the Red Fort.

10) At the conclusion of the Prime Minister's speech, 792 cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) from different schools across the country will sing the National Anthem sitting at the Gyan Path in the geographical formation of Map of India

11) The unsung heroes of the society including Anganwadi workers, street vendors, mudra scheme borrowers and mortuary workers have been invited as the special guests for the Ceremony in continuation with nitiative taken during Republic Day 2022

Also Read -> Independence day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort shortly