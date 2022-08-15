I-Day 2022: PM Modi wears turban with tricolour stripes2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 10:51 AM IST
Prime Minister kept up his tradition of wearing distinctive headgears at his annual Independence appearances since 2014
Prime Minister Modi giving his ninth consecutive speech from the Red Fort made a distinct mark with his appearance by sporting the National Flag on his headgear.