Prime Minister Modi giving his ninth consecutive speech from the Red Fort made a distinct mark with his appearance by sporting the National Flag on his headgear.

The Prime Minister sported a white Safa which had the tricolours's motifs and a long trail. He was dressed in a traditional white kurta and churidar along with a powder blue shade jacket.





The headgear worn by the Prime Minister is in line with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Prime Minister had also recently asked all citizens to change their display picture to the tricolour under the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

PM Modi has a unique tradition of wearing distinctive headgear during each year's Independence day address since he took office in 2014.





A look at Modi's headgears through the Years:

2014: Modi wore a bright red coloured Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the trail. He coupled it with an offwhite half-sleeved khadi kurta and a white-coloured signature taut churidar.

2015: He sported a bright yellow color turban with golden embroidery and a green colored pattern on it. He paired it with a beige colour Nehru jacket.

2016: PM wore a rose-red-orange ombre pagdi and a plain white kurta

2017: Modi wore a yellow-red turban with a long trail and a beige bandhgala kurta

2018: Modi wore a plain red and orange safa along with a white kurta

2019: Red and orange leheriya turban with tints of green and a white kurta was PM's attire for the occassion

2020: In 2020, PM chose to wear orange and yellow safa along with cream-coloured traditional kurta and churidar

2021: On his 8th Independence day speech he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail and a traditional kurta and a churidar

Modi's distinctive traditional turbans from bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani 'safa', have also been highlights of his Republic Day appearances.

With inputs from agencies



















