Independence Day celebrations: Know about Delhi Police's security arrangements

Independence Day celebrations: The decision has been taken by the Delhi Police keeping in view a last year's situation when agitating farmers on foot and tractors stormed the Red Fort complex on Republic Day.
The Delhi Police are hiring buses to use them as blockades during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in the national capital and to deal with any possible security breach situation. The decision has been taken keeping in view a last year's situation when agitating farmers on foot and tractors stormed the Red Fort complex on Republic Day, said an official as quoted by Hindustan Times.
The officials informed that the city is on high alert in the wake of intelligence inputs regarding possible disturbance by terrorist outfits during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 this year.
“The procurement department of the city police is hiring more than a dozen buses from private operators because it was cheaper. Initially, we planned to hire the buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), but the idea was dropped later on. Hence, a final deal on the procurement of buses is still in process," the officer told HT.
The officer further informed, “In view of the last year's Republic Day situation, the decision of hiring buses to deal with similar security breach situation has been taken because the barricades would not be effective if terrorists will use heavy vehicles to break through the security arrangement. We will position the buses in such a way that no vehicle will be able to pass through it."
On Monday, the Delhi Police said that more than 10,000 security personnel, including armed commandos with weapons will be deployed at different places across the monument.
“We have prepared a flawless ground-to-air security cover around the Red Fort complex for the celebrations of 75th Independence Day this year. More than 1,000 high-definition CCTVs are being installed around the fort and routes to keep a check on suspicious activities," he added.
The officer said that a control room is also being set up inside the Red Fort complex to monitor the live feed from the CCTVs installed at different positions, according to HT.
In addition to this, the city police has already announced that the ‘five-kilometre area’ around the Red Fort complex will be declared as ‘no kite flying zone’ till the flag hoisting ceremony.
The city police also conducted a mock drill exercise to check the alertness and preparation of its personnel ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. Delhi Police planted four tiffin boxes across the central district in areas such as Jama Masjid, Gaffar Market(Karol bagh), New Delhi Railway Station and Paharganj.
A Red Alert Scheme was started for three hours in the evening across central district. Intensive checking, picketing and patrolling was started with the focus being on high footfall and congested areas.
Police personnel were updated about the red alert and within a span of three hours they were able to identify all four dummies showing their alertness.
