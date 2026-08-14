I-Day: Delhi Police honoured with 17 medals, including 2 President's Medals

Seventeen Delhi Police personnel on the occasion of Independence Day have been named for service medals, which include two President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 15 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), according to the officials.

Among the PSM awardees is Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta, a 2010-batch IPS officer, who has held several key operational and specialised assignments in Delhi Police. He has served as ACP in Preet Vihar and Alipur and as ACP Operations in East, Northeast and Southwest districts and the Special Branch.

Gupta has also served as Additional DCP in East, Southwest, North and New Delhi districts, and as DCP in the Railway, IGI Airport, Traffic, Recruitment Cell and Shahdara units.

He is currently posted as Additional CP (Traffic), where he oversees traffic management and arrangements for major public events, religious congregations, parliamentary sessions and national ceremonies. He had earlier received the MSM in 2018.

The other PSM recipient is Sub-Inspector (Executive) Rajesh Kumar, who joined Delhi Police as a constable in 1988. He played a key role in managing the Quarter Allotment Cell website since its inception in 2010 and maintained records related to government accommodation for police personnel. He also served as the nodal officer for the Directorate of Estates and handled administrative responsibilities in Rohini district. He was awarded the MSM in 2005.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service has also been awarded to S K Shokeen, Commandant (Home Guards), DG Home Guards.

MSM recipients Among the MSM recipients are Joint Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar, a 2007-batch IPS officer, and Joint Commissioner Nupur Prasad, also of the 2007 batch.

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Kumar pioneered the e-Beat Book system in 2015 and later worked on extradition, cyber awareness and implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-related policing systems.

He contributed to e-FIR integration with the 1930 cyber-fraud helpline, ZIPNET, criminal dossier systems and e-Beat Book 2.0. He also served as FRRO Delhi and played a role in immigration and foreigner-management systems. He is currently joint CP (Crime Branch).

Prasad was the first DCP of Shahdara district and worked against drug networks and gambling operations. She also handled security arrangements for Delhi University elections and Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. During her CBI tenure, she supervised several high-profile investigations and contributed to institutional policing initiatives. She is currently Joint CP, Economic Offences Wing.

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Among the inspectors awarded the MSM are Inspector (Executive) Rakesh Kumar Bhatt and Inspector (Steno) Tara Dutt. Bhatt has worked on narcotics investigations, immigration enforcement, deportation of illegal migrants and law-and-order planning for major events. Dutt has served as a personal assistant to senior formations across several Delhi Police units and contributed to administrative modernisation and digitisation.

The awardees at the assistant sub-inspector and head constable levels include Kailash Chand, Anjana Kumari, Satish Patil, Anand Ballabh, Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Bindu, Dinesh Kumari, Lalita, Sharmila, Pushpa Rani and Vijay Singh.