MUMBAI: IDBI Bank's shares jumped 11% after the lender said its board had approved a proposal to sell 23-27% stake in its insurance arm, IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

The shares were trading at 21.15 up 7.4%, while banking index, Bankex gained 3.82%.

The board of directors on Wednesday approved in principle a proposal to sell IDBI Bank's stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company to the extent of 23-27%.

IDBI Bank has 48% stake in the life insurance company while Federal Bank and Ageas Insurance own 26% each.

Meanwhile, the bank's board, at its meeting held on Wednesday approved the exercise of call option on the bank's perpetual Tier 1 bond series I of 245.10 crore due on 22 June 2020, subject to RBI approval.

The board also approved the rupee bond borrowing limit of 7,500 crore for FY 2021 to be borrowed in one or more tranches comprising Additional Tier I Bonds up to 3000 crore, Basel III Tier 2 bonds up to 3500 crore and senior/infrastructure bonds up to 1000 crore by way of private placement during FY 2020-21.

On a standalone basis, IDBI Bank reported net loss of 5,728.70 crore in the December quarter compared with net loss of 4,165.21 crore a year ago. Total income rose 0.37% to 6,267.23 crore in the quarter.

IDBI Bank offers a wide range of products from savings and current bank account to loans for retail and MSME customers or agri-loans to farmers.

The government holds 47.10% stake, while Life Insurance Corporation of India held 51% stake in the IDBI Bank.

