MUMBAI: IDBI Bank's shares jumped 11% after the lender said its board had approved a proposal to sell 23-27% stake in its insurance arm, IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

The shares were trading at ₹21.15 up 7.4%, while banking index, Bankex gained 3.82%.

The board of directors on Wednesday approved in principle a proposal to sell IDBI Bank's stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company to the extent of 23-27%.

IDBI Bank has 48% stake in the life insurance company while Federal Bank and Ageas Insurance own 26% each.

Meanwhile, the bank's board, at its meeting held on Wednesday approved the exercise of call option on the bank's perpetual Tier 1 bond series I of ₹245.10 crore due on 22 June 2020, subject to RBI approval.

The board also approved the rupee bond borrowing limit of ₹7,500 crore for FY 2021 to be borrowed in one or more tranches comprising Additional Tier I Bonds up to ₹3000 crore, Basel III Tier 2 bonds up to ₹3500 crore and senior/infrastructure bonds up to ₹1000 crore by way of private placement during FY 2020-21.

On a standalone basis, IDBI Bank reported net loss of ₹5,728.70 crore in the December quarter compared with net loss of ₹4,165.21 crore a year ago. Total income rose 0.37% to ₹6,267.23 crore in the quarter.

IDBI Bank offers a wide range of products from savings and current bank account to loans for retail and MSME customers or agri-loans to farmers.

The government holds 47.10% stake, while Life Insurance Corporation of India held 51% stake in the IDBI Bank.

