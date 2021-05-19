IDBI Bank launches automated Loan Processing System for MSMEs

Commenting on this, Shri. Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director, IDBI Bank, stated that, ‘LPS would carry a total of more than 50 product lines and would offer seamless credit lifecycle with over 35 interface touch points to many satellite systems. The LPS integrates with the existing core database, human resource management system, and various other applications of the Bank. This utility would considerably enhance the customer experience with improved turn-around time’.