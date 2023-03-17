IDBI Bank privatisation on track, says DIPAM Secretary2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:39 PM IST
- DIPAM Secretary denies reports of delays in IDBI Bank disinvestment, says process is on track
The government has said the disinvestment of IDBI Bank is on track as per the defined process. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which manages government holding in state-owned enterprises, on Friday said that the media reports on speculations that the government might defer the $4 billion IDBI Bank divestment plan are misleading.
