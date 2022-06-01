The online registration and payment of application fees will begin on June 3 and will continue till June 17, 2022. The online test will take place on July 9 for executives' posts and July 23 for admission to PGBDF.
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: IDBI Bank will be opening online registration for the post of executives and admission of PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption of Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A’. There are around 1,544 vacancies available for these jobs.
Separately, there are 1,044 vacancies for executives post, while 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager, Grade ‘A'.
For executives role, from the total, 418 vacancies are kept for the unreserved category, while 175 for SCs, 79 for STs, 268 for OBCs, 104 for EWS, and the remaining for other categories.
For the admission of IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23, from the total, 200 vacancies are kept for the unreserved category, 121 for SCs, 28 for STs, 101 for OBCs, 50 posts for EWS, and the remaining for other categories.
The online registration and payment of application fees will begin on June 3 and will continue till June 17, 2022. The online test will take place on July 9 for executives' posts and July 23 for admission to PGBDF.
In terms of educational qualification, a candidate who is a graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India OR any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government - can apply for the post. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.
Here are the key highlights of the respective roles as per the IDBI Bank circular:
The appointment of the Executive will be purely on a contractual basis. The contract would be initially for 1 year and maybe reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years, subject to satisfactory performance, completion of assigned mandatory e-certifications, availability of vacancies at the relevant point of time, and any other criteria. On successful completion of a period of 3 years of contractual service, such appointees shall become eligible for appointment as Assistant Manager (Grade A) in the Bank through a selection process that would be conducted by the Bank. Appointment as Grade A will be as per the prevailing policy of the Bank and availability of vacancy at the relevant point of time.
The executive will receive consolidated remuneration of ₹29,000 per month in the first year, ₹31,000 per month in the second year, and ₹34,000 per month in the third year of service.
In addition to the above, the Bank would also be contributing to the NPS account of the Executives as per norms applicable from time to time.
The contractual period of service would not be counted for any seniority/superannuation/ terminal benefits, a continuation of employment, etc., in case, the appointee is considered for appointment in the services of the Bank as a regular full-time employee at a later stage. However, the appointee would be covered under the IDBI Bank Ltd. New Pension Scheme (IBLNPS).
Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager:
The Bank has an arrangement with Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (Manipal), Bengaluru, and Nitte Education International Private Limited (Nitte), Greater Noida to provide training in Banking and Finance to prospective candidates aspiring to join the Bank as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’.
At present, the 1-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprises 9 months of classroom studies on campus and 3 months of internship at the Bank’s branches or offices. However, the Bank reserves the right to alter the timelines as noted above based on business requirements, industry standards, etc.
After successful completion of the course, the candidates will be awarded a PGDBF certificate and will be inducted into the Bank as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as stated in this advertisement.
Programme fees for this course will be ₹3.5 lakh plus GST, as applicable, to be paid by the students in a lump sum or in installments as per a fixed schedule during the one-year programme. The said fee is inclusive of course fees, lodging, boarding, and other charges, etc.
