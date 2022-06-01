The appointment of the Executive will be purely on a contractual basis. The contract would be initially for 1 year and maybe reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years, subject to satisfactory performance, completion of assigned mandatory e-certifications, availability of vacancies at the relevant point of time, and any other criteria. On successful completion of a period of 3 years of contractual service, such appointees shall become eligible for appointment as Assistant Manager (Grade A) in the Bank through a selection process that would be conducted by the Bank. Appointment as Grade A will be as per the prevailing policy of the Bank and availability of vacancy at the relevant point of time.

