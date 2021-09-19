Idea behind Dr Dangs Lab is to serve people: Dr Naveen

“It was way back in 2016 when I was in London, while in the process of completing my fellowship in liver pathology when two distinct paths clearly lay before me. One, to continue in the UK and the other was to return home and carry the legacy forward. I chose the latter knowing very well that I had huge shoes to fill, but at the same time having a crystal clear decision of wanting to make a difference .. I chose to bring home my education and experience and with it build further," said Dr Arjun.