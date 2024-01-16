Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Kohima in Nagaland on Tuesday morning, said the grand old party thought of starting a Bharat Jodo Yatra-like journey from east to west.

"...Last year, we did a (Bharat Jodo) yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to bring the nation together, different cultures, different religions, different languages and we had a view that we should do a yatra from east to west..." he said while addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima. “It doesn't matter if you're a small state; you should feel equal to all other people in the country. That is the idea of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. To give justice to the people, to make politics, society, and the economic structure more equal and accessible to everyone," the Congress MP observed.

The yatra completed its path in Manipur after commencing from Sekmai. Before resuming the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress MP met locals in Kohima this morning. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Manipur after his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crossed the state and entered Nagaland on Monday evening.

In a post on social media, Rahul Gandhi said that he will continue to stand and fight for the people of Manipur.

"Thank you to the beautiful people of Manipur for the love and warmth you have given us. I will continue to stand with you and fight for you until you have peace and justice," he said.