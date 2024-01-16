'Idea of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is...', says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland
Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Kohima in Nagaland, stating that the Congress party thought of starting a journey from east to west to unite the nation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Kohima in Nagaland on Tuesday morning, said the grand old party thought of starting a Bharat Jodo Yatra-like journey from east to west.
The yatra completed its path in Manipur after commencing from Sekmai. Before resuming the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress MP met locals in Kohima this morning. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Manipur after his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crossed the state and entered Nagaland on Monday evening.
In a post on social media, Rahul Gandhi said that he will continue to stand and fight for the people of Manipur.
"Thank you to the beautiful people of Manipur for the love and warmth you have given us. I will continue to stand with you and fight for you until you have peace and justice," he said.
In another post, Rahul Gandhi said that our journey is a balm of unity and love on the soul of India wounded by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politics of division and neglect.
"Today Manipur is looking towards the entire country with hopeful eyes. We have to erase the pain in their eyes and light the lamp of hope. Our journey is a balm of unity and love on the soul of India wounded by BJP's politics of division and neglect. We will walk together; we will fight together. The right to justice, until we get it," he said.
