Home / News / India /  Ideal Ice Cream founder Prabhakar Kamath passes away at 79

Ideal Ice Cream founder Prabhakar Kamath passes away at 79

Shibaroor Prabhakar Kamath
1 min read . 05:34 PM IST Livemint

  • Kamath founded Ideal Ice Cream in 1975 that grew as one of the popular ice cream brands across the country

Shibaroor Prabhakar Kamath, founder of ‘Ideal Ice Cream’ brand passed away today morning in Mangaluru, Karnataka. He had suffered head injuries when he was hit by a scooter on October 28 and was being treated at a private hospital in the city. He was 79. 

Kamath founded Ideal Ice Cream in 1975 that grew as one of the popular ice cream brands across the country. Ideal has five parlours in the city and its products are available in retail outlets in three states. 

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, state ministers S Angara, Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs Vedyavyas Kamath, U T Khader, Bharat Y Shetty and former minister B Ramanath Rai condoled the demise of Kamath. 

With agency inputs 

