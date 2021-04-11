Ideal vaccination rate should be 5 million persons per day: Dr Anoop Misra

Vaccine hesitancy is not specific to India and is widespread globally. More damaging than vaccine hesitancy are the “Anti-vax’ groups who have actively campaigned against vaccines (not only for coronavirus, but all vaccines). Partly, all sorts of wrong messages in social media are to blame. Unfortunately, clear answers regarding some adverse reactions to vaccine are not being disseminated. More strident messages by celebrities, ministers, and doctors etc., in a joint and combined manner are needed to dispel misconceptions regarding vaccines. It is important that people with comorbid diseases (heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity etc.) must take vaccine to ward off serious damages of organs if they contract covid-19. As per our research and that of many others in India, these people are being majorly affected by multiple diseases like diabetes. Some know it, others have not been tested. We have seen increasing patients in this age group with newly diagnosed diabetes during lockdown and subsequently and have analysed and published that they have more difficult and severe diabetes than previously seen patients.