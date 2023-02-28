Identify 10 problems of society that can be solved by AI: Modi

Identify 10 problems of society that can be solved by AI: Modi1 min read . 02:17 PM IST
Referring to 5G and AI and their impact on industry, medicine, education and agriculture, PM Modi emphasized the need to set a few targets
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India of the 21st century is constantly empowering its citizens with the use of technology and asked citizens to identify 10 problems of the society which can be solved by artificial intelligence.
Addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology’, the prime minister said that every budget in the past few years has stressed the ease of living for people with the help of technology. In this year’s budget, he emphasised, the priority is given to technology and a human touch.
Referring to 5G and AI and their impact on industry, medicine, education and agriculture, PM Modi emphasized the need to set a few targets. He asked about the ways through which these technologies can be deployed for the welfare of the common citizens, and the sectors to be focussed. “Can we identify 10 such problems of the society which can be solved by AI," PM Modi said.
Giving examples of the use of technology in the government, the prime minister touched upon the Digilocker services for entities where companies and organizations can store their documents and also share them with government agencies. He suggested exploring ways to expand these services so that more people can benefit from them.
In the last few years, PM Modi informed that several significant steps have been taken to support MSMEs and stressed the need to brainstorm and identify the obstacles faced by MSMEs.
Highlighting that time is money in business terms, he pointed out the government’s efforts to reduce the compliance cost for small enterprises thereby reducing time. The prime minister suggested that this is the correct time to make a list of unnecessary compliances as the government has put an end to more than forty thousand appliances in the past.
“The lack of trust between the government and the people is the result of a mindset of slavery,“ PM Modi remarked as he pointed out that the government has won back the trust of the citizens by decriminalizing petty offences and becoming a loan guarantor for MSMEs.
He also stressed gaining experience from best practices around the world about the work carried out in other countries to build trust between the government and citizens.
Highlighting the role of technology, the prime minister pointed out that technology can help in creating a finished product that can help in capturing the global market. He suggested that one should not limit themselves to only the internet and digital technology.
Concluding the address, PM Modi stressed that the success of the budget or any government policy depends on how well it is prepared but also highlighted the importance of people’s cooperation.
He referred to India’s talented youth, skilled manpower and willingness to adopt technology in the villages and suggested finding ways to make the most out of it. “You must discuss how to make the most out of the budget," he concluded.
