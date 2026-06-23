CBI arrests senior IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal in Haryana-IDFC First Bank case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal, who was serving as Principal Secretary in the School Education and Agriculture departments at the time, in connection with an alleged embezzlement of government funds from accounts belonging to the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) and the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB).
The accounts were held at IDFC First Bank's Sector 32 branch in Chandigarh.
Aggarwal is scheduled to be produced before a court on Tuesday. The CBI took over the investigation following a request from the Haryana government.
According to the agency's probe, the accounts were allegedly opened in violation of existing guidelines issued by the Haryana Finance Department, and funds exceeding the prescribed limits were subsequently transferred into them.
(This is a developing story. More to come)