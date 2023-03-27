IDFC First Bank join hands with Crunchfish to be a part of RBI’s pilot project to enable offline payments2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 03:17 PM IST
IDFC FIRST Bank has teamed with Crunchfish to participate in the RBI's pilot programme to facilitate offline payments.
IDFC FIRST Bank has teamed with Crunchfish to participate in the RBI's pilot programme to facilitate offline payments. This initiative will provide access to digital payments even when there is no network. The Swedish company Crunchfish introduced this one-of-a-kind digital payment system for merchants and customers as part of the RBI's Regulatory Sandbox Program.
