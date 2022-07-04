IDFC First Bank shares rally after Q1 business update

IDFC First Bank shares rally after Q1 business update1 min read . 12:53 PM IST
Shares of IDFC First Bank rallied over 6% to ₹34 apiece on the BSE after the lender shared its business update for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1).
IDFC First Bank's customer deposits grew to ₹1,02,363 crore, witnessing a sequential growth of 9.8% over ₹93,214 crore and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 20.6% over ₹84,893 crore.
