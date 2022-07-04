Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IDFC First Bank shares rally after Q1 business update

IDFC First Bank shares rally after Q1 business update

IDFC First Bank
1 min read . 12:53 PM ISTLivemint

  • IDFC First Bank's customer deposits witnessed a sequential growth of 9.8%

Shares of IDFC First Bank rallied over 6% to 34 apiece on the BSE after the lender shared its business update for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1).

IDFC First Bank's customer deposits grew to 1,02,363 crore, witnessing a sequential growth of 9.8% over 93,214 crore and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 20.6% over 84,893 crore. 

