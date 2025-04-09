IED blast along India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, BSF jawan injured

An IED blast took place ahead of the fence along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on the intervening night of April 8-9, in which a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured.

The incident took place in Gurdaspur district and is a rare instance of IEDs being planted along this sensitive front on India's western side, said the statement.

A BSF party was undertaking an "area domination" patrol ahead of the border security fence during the night and it detected multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with concealed wires "well inside" the Indian territory, reported PTI quoting a statement from the force.

While cordoning off and sanitising the area, the detonating device of some of the IEDs, which was concealed, accidentally got triggered, resulting in a serious leg injury to a BSF jawan, it said.

The remaining IEDs were defused after daybreak, the force said.