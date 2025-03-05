IED blast in Jharkhand: Three CRPF jawans injured in Chaibasa. Details here

Three CRPF personnel were injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa in west Singbhum district of Jharkhand.

The injured Jawans are being airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment, SP Chaibasa has said.

The incident took place at Baliwa in Saranda forests under Manoharpur police station limits when personnel of CRPF 197 battalion went there for a search operation, Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

“An IED exploded during the search operations and three jawans were injured. They were airlifted to Ranchi,” he added.

