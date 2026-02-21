IEDs found in Punjab, Kashmir amid heightened security in Delhi over suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba plot

Two improvised explosive devices (IED) have been found in Punjab's Amritsar and Kashmir, as security agencies sounded a high alert, warning of a possible attack by terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Delhi. The finiding comes at a time when the national capital is in a state of high alert as of today, Saturday.

Although authorities have not linked the IED recovery to the terror plot warning, the timing of the incidents has raised concern, mentioned a report by India Today.

IED found in Punjab In Punjab, an IED was found in bag near the Rayya police post in Amritsar on Friday, 20 February, prompting a swift response from the authorities. Police said the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and safely defused the device.

"A suspicious bag was spotted close to the police chowk. Immediately, the bomb disposal squad was called, and they confirmed it as an IED. Later, as per the protocol, it was diffused," SSP Sohail Qasim Mir told India Today.

IED found in Ganderbal The same day, another IED was found inside a bag that was placed on the roadside at Gulab Sheikh Mohalla near Kohestan Colony in Ganderbal's Safapora area in Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.

The officials said security forces cordoned off the area and traffic was halted.

A bomb disposal squad was called to the spot and the IED was destroyed without causing any harm, they added.

According to India Today, the incident marks the third IED that was detected during the last week in North Kashmir. On Thursday, 19 February, an IED was found on Tangmarag Road and one in Baramulla.

Security heightened around religious, heritage sites in Delhi The IEDs in Punjab, Kashmir were found amid heightened security at key religious and heritage sites in Delhi on Saturday, including in areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, following intelligence inputs suggesting a possible terror threat, an official said.

Security agencies also issued an alert about a possible explosion near Red Fort, a major tourist destination and high-security zone, after Central intelligence agencies indicated that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has allegedly kept prominent religious places in India on its target list, reported news wire PTI.