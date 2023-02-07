At the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on 6 February showcased a truck that runs on hydrogen, the cleanest known fuel whose tail emissions are only water and oxygen.

This was 'India's 1st H2ICE technology truck on road', said a display near the truck, that was manufactured by Ashok Leyland with two large hydrogen cylinders.

It was put up at a hall adjacent to the main venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day event that is themed around 'Growth, Collaboration, Transition'.

When it uses hydrogen as fuel in place of conventional diesel or even recently introduced liquefied natural gas (LNG), the truck has "near-zero emissions". "H2ICE vehicle performance on-par with diesel ICE," it said.

As per details, H2 is the formula for hydrogen and ICE stands for internal combustion engine.

The truck it unveiled is India's first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine technology solution for heavy duty trucks flagged off, Relaince said in a statement.

"The Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) powered trucks will emit near zero emissions, deliver performance on par with conventional diesel trucks and reduce noise and with projected reductions in operating costs thus redefining the future of green mobility," it said.

Since 2022, Reliance with its vehicle partner Ashok Leyland and other technical partners are engaged in developing this unique technology.

"Going forward, Reliance will first extensively test and validate the H2ICE technology for heavy duty trucks before its first commercial deployment at scale initially across its captive fleet. Simultaneously Reliance is pursuing the opportunity to create an end-to-end Hydrogen eco system for mobility," it added.

Currently, India is fast pushing for use of hydrogen, which can be produced by splitting water using electricity.

Earlier in January this year, billionaire Gautam Adani's group announced plans for a hydrogen truck.

Also, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the diversified Adani portfolio of companies, signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Ashok Leyland, India, and Ballard Power, Canada.

The hydrogen powered mining truck will weigh 55 tonnes, have three hydrogen tanks, a 200-kilometre working range, and will be powered by Ballard's 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.

The Adani Group had previously announced its plans to invest more than $50 billion over the next 10 years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems corresponding to a capacity of up to 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

With PTI inputs.