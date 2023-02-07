IEW 2023: Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck manufactured by Ashok Leyland
- Since 2022, Reliance with its vehicle partner Ashok Leyland and other technical partners are engaged in developing this unique technology.
At the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on 6 February showcased a truck that runs on hydrogen, the cleanest known fuel whose tail emissions are only water and oxygen.
