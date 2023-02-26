IEX set to launch High Price Day Ahead Market segment in March
Earlier this month, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) allowed three categories of power generators to participate in the HP-DAM market which was gas-based generating stations using imported RLNG and naphtha, thermal plants using only imported coal, and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) -- on the petition of IEX (Indian Energy Exchange).
Indian Energy Exchange is set to to launch the High Price Day Ahead Market segment by mid March. This will will facilitate electricity generating firms to sell power at a price as high as ₹50 per unit.
