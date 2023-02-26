IEX set to launch High Price Day Ahead Market segment in March

"There will be sequential clearing of G-DAM (green day ahead market) first, followed by DAM (day ahead market) and finally HP-DAM. Buyers and eligible sellers will have the option to transfer unselected bids in DAM to HP-DAM, with the flexibility to specify different prices for different segments at the time of bidding. There will be a single window for bidding as per the existing timeline of 10 am to 12 noon," he informed.