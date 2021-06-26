The Assam government on Saturday issued a fresh directive for notifying total containment zones in the state. As per the directive issued to all the districts, if infection positivity in any area reached more than 10 cases in the last seven days, the authorities will notify such areas as total containment zones.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah ordered that areas with more that 10 cases in the last seven days will be notified by the District Magistrates as total containment zones in consultation with the Director of National Health Mission, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

In the total containment zones, the report said, only emergency services will continue round-the-clock while essential services including shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open upto 5 pm. Delivery of all essential goods including food and medical equipment through e-commerce will also be allowed in such areas.

In some of the districts, the Covid positivity in the last seven days has been high as compared to other districts. The state government has divided such areas into three categories depending upon the caseload.

Among the districts with the high positivity are Morigaon, Biswanath, Goalpara and Bokakhat (Civil) Sub Division under Golaghat District. The moderate positivity districts are Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat and Sarupathar Subdivision, Jorhat, Sibasagar, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh.

Districts showing improvement are Kamrup Metropolitan, South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.

For high positivity districts, the curfew time will be round-the-clock while it will 2 pm to 5 pm for moderate positivity districts. For districts showing improvement, the curfew timing is from 5 PM to 5 AM.

The state government has shut workplace, business/commercial establishments, shops in high positivity districts. However, they will be allowed to open up to 1 pm in moderate positivity districts and up to 4 pm for districts showing improvement.

Grocery shops, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths will be open up to 5 pm in high positivity districts, up to I pm in moderate positivity districts and up to 4 pm in districts showing improvement.

All government employees who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will attend office except in total containment areas. However, private sector entities will take their own decision about attendance of their employees. Employees who have not taken vaccines will have to attend office as and when their services are required by respective authorities.

There is no restriction on employees engaged in emergency/essential services.

They can attend their duty without any restrictions at any place.

According to the report, there will be a total ban on movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, movement of goods shall continue.

Inter-district passenger transport shall remain suspended across the state while intra-district transport with 50 per cent seating capacity and observance of Covid appropriate behaviour may be allowed.

