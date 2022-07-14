‘If 2 students have same CUET score..’: What will be DU's tie-breaker policy? Read here2 min read . 05:46 PM IST
The National Testing Agency has released CUET UG 2022 or CUCET admit card for admission to all top colleges across the country
“In the case of two students with the same CUET score choosing the same college and course as first preference…", the Delhi university Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday clarified the counselling process of the CUET examination scheduled to be held from July 15 to August 10 this year.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CUET UG 2022 or CUCET admit card for admission to all top colleges across the country. The candidates are required to check/download the CUET UG admit card using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
This comes after students complained of a longer wait for the admit cards to determine their exam centre.
NTA had announced last week that the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET-UG, would be conducted on 15 July, 16 July, 19 July, 20 July, 4 August, 6 August, 7 August, 8 August and 10 August.
On Thursday, the Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh in an interview with news agency PTI mentioned that if two students secure the same marks in their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Under Graduate exam, the tie-breaker will be the marks the students got in their Class-12 board examination.
The DU VC made certain clarifications ahead of the CUET examinations that will be conducted for the first time in India. In the case of two students with the same CUET score choosing the same college and course as first preference, their class 12 board marks will act as a tiebreaker for allotment of preferred seat, informed the vice chancellor.
“In case of a tie between two students, the scores of best of three subjects will be compared. If the best three are also the same, then the best four will be compared and then the best five."
"If by chance marks for the best five subjects are also same, in that case, age will act as a tie breaker. The older applicant will get the seat," he said.
Singh also said to PTI that Delhi University will admit 30% extra students to SC/ST seats so that they don't remain vacant till last round of admissions.
This year, the university will be offering 70,000 seats in undergraduate programmes across several colleges through the new Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Till last year, the university would release cut-offs based on the class 12 scores of students.
For the CUET (UG), about 14,90,000 candidates have registered this year, with around 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. CUET is considered to be the second-largest exam in the country for university admissions.
CUET UG examination will be held at different Examination centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.
